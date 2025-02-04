Chippa target Magesi after defeat to Polokwane City
Chippa United will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 setback against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership when they play struggling Magesi FC at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
A first-half goal from Ndamulelo Maphangule in the 42nd minute saw Rise and Shine take the lead heading to the halftime break on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.