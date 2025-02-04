Hungry Highbury switch focus to JDR Stars
Highbury have shifted their attention to JDR Stars after suffering a disappointing 3-1 defeat against the Hungry Lions at the weekend.
The Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture against Stars is at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3.30pm)...
