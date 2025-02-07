Soccer

Chippa coach happy to have Mammila back

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 07 February 2025

Chippa United head coach Thabo September has welcomed the return of Morgan Mammila to the club, saying he is a good group manager.

The club has not officially announced Mammila’s return but the flamboyant former Baroka coach made an appearance on the Chilli Boys’ bench during their 4-1 win against Magesi at the Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday...

