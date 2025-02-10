Soccer

September applauds players’ performance despite loss to TS Galaxy

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 11 February 2025

Chippa United coach Thabo September applauded his troops for overall dominance during their Betway Premiership fixture against TS Galaxy, despite losing 1-0.

A mistake at the back by Nigerian national goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saw the Gqeberha side leave Mbombela pointless...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC Part 2

Most Read