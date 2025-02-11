Soccer

September orders players to be bold and selfish against Chiefs

Premium
11 February 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United coach Thabo September has ordered his players to step out of their shells and play normal football while being stubborn and selfish in defence when they play Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Chippa made their way to the last 16 of the cup competition after beating Golden Arrows 2-1 in the last 32 round...

