Kwabiya primed to pounce against Amakhosi in Nedbank Cup clash
Attacking Chippa United midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba will be out to quench his thirst for goals when his side faces Kaizer Chiefs in soccer’s Nedbank Cup last 16 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday (6pm).
The 24-year-old from Motherwell has four goals for the season, with his recent success being the brace he scored during Chippa’s 4-1 win against Magesi in the league...
