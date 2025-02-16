Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 last 16 win over Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
The victory was secured through first-half goals by Tashreeq Matthews (eighth minute) and Bathusi Aubaas (27th). They join Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch FC, Marumo Gallants and Durban City in Monday's quarterfinal draw.
Sundowns were always expected to go through against the ABC Motsepe side and used the match to bounce back from their 0-1 Betway Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy on Tuesday.
Not surprisingly given the number of matches Downs are playing, coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes and gave fringe players a start, resting his big guns for their league game against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
Mamelodi Sundowns dismiss Mpheni to reach Nedbank quarters
Tashreeq Matthews scores a back-heel beauty and becomes Downs’ eighth red card of the season
Sports Journalist
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns secured their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 last 16 win over Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
The victory was secured through first-half goals by Tashreeq Matthews (eighth minute) and Bathusi Aubaas (27th). They join Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, Stellenbosch FC, Marumo Gallants and Durban City in Monday's quarterfinal draw.
Sundowns were always expected to go through against the ABC Motsepe side and used the match to bounce back from their 0-1 Betway Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy on Tuesday.
Not surprisingly given the number of matches Downs are playing, coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes and gave fringe players a start, resting his big guns for their league game against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
Players such as Denis Onyango, Matias Esquivel, Terrence Mashego and Arthur Sales were all given a rare start, while Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Teboho Mokoena and Peter Shalulile came on from the bench.
Despite such changes, Sundowns had no trouble and got off to a flyer when Matthews gave them the lead with a superb back-heel finish after he was picked by Sales in the penalty box.
Sundowns increased their lead through Aubaas with a shot inside the box after a loose ball.
Home Defenders did get into advanced areas a few times, but did not trouble Onyango in Downs' goal. They came close in added time of the opening half as they hit the woodwork after a defensive error by Sundowns.
Masandawana were relatively comfortable heading into the break as they took a 2-0 lead. The Brazilians were reduced to 10 men immediately after the restart when Matthews was shown a second yellow.
The red card was Sundowns' eighth this season after Ronwen Williams, Onyango, Aubaas (twice), Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Devine Lunga have all been on the wrong side of the officials.
Despite being a man down, Sundowns continued their dominance as they looked to increase their lead but did not create enough opportunities.
The visitors had their moments in the second half after Downs were reduced to 10 men, finishing the match the stronger side but failed to convert chances.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Sport
Soccer
Rugby