Soccer

Arrows v Pirates match abandoned because of incessant rain in Durban

20 February 2025
Sazi Hadebe
Sports reporter
A Lamontville Golden Arrows technical staff member attempts to clear water off the field after heavy rain on the field ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on Wednesday. The match was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.
A Lamontville Golden Arrows technical staff member attempts to clear water off the field after heavy rain on the field ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, outside Durban, on Wednesday. The match was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Betway Premiership match between league-chasing Orlando Pirates and Lamontville Golden Arrows scheduled for 7.30pm at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammardsale, outside Durban on Wednesday was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

This was after torrential rains in the coastal city. The match will be rescheduled by the Premier Soccer League to a date to be confirmed.

Pirates (33 points from 14 games) were looking to close the gap between themselves and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (43 from 17) who were facing Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

Their match against Abafana Bes'thende not going ahead means Pirates will now be three games behind Sundowns.

Arrows are in 11th place having collected 20 points from 15 matches. 

subscribe

Latest Videos

Budget Speech 2025
M23 rebels advance into eastern Congo's strategic city of Bukavu | REUTERS

Most Read