Mamelodi Sundowns explode late in Bloem to quell gallant Marumo
Win for the Brazilians tainted by their ninth red card of the season, with Denis Onyango sent off
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Even when Mamelodi Sundowns cannot get into full stride or find themselves well harassed, as Marumo Gallants did on Wednesday night, their player power and moments of individual class still often secure the Brazilians crucial victories.
That was the case at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein as, in a Betway Premiership match where Gallants at one stage seemed capable of earning a point, Downs exploded late to secure a 3-1 win that extended the seven-time successive champions' lead to 12 points.
Orlando Pirates were unable to keep the gap closer as their match against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Hammarsdale was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.
Bloemfontein was also wet and cold but the rain held off enough to allow a fast-paced, exiting game where big Ivorian striker Sede Junior Dion put Gallants ahead against the run of play in the 37th minute.
Downs pulled one back through Marcello Allende in the 51st, then, after weathering some pressure, secured the win through quick-fire goals by Lucas Ribeiro (79th) and Iqraam Rayners (81st).
The win for Sundowns was tainted by yet another red card, their ninth of the season, with Denis Onyango earning a second yellow in the 90th. Thapelo Morena finished the game in Downs' goal.
The Brazilians bounced back from a rare league defeat last Tuesday — 1-0 against TS Galaxy in Mbombela, which was followed by Sunday's 2-0 Nedbank Cup last 16 progression past lower tier Mpheni Home Defenders.
But to do so, Downs had to quell a fired-up Gallants, who are fighting for points at the bottom of the table.
Relegation-threatened, 14th-placed Gallants got a smash and grab goal to take a lead to the break after in an opening half where Sundowns imposed themselves, but not rampantly.
The Brazilians could not breeze through coach Dan Malesela's gallant Marumo, though, who worked hard to make the chances hard to come by.
Teboho Mokoena's early drive just wide, Jayden Adams' header onto the top netting and Lucas Ribeiro's curling drive excellently tipped over by goalkeeper Washington Arubi did not make for a complete story of domination from the Brazilians.
Gallants scored in the other direction with their only shot on target.
Sundowns under Miguel Cardoso have had a penchant in some recent matches for lapses at the back. They were guilty of ball-watching, the fullbacks caught out of position as Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami's cross was accurate to find the head of unmarked Dion to powerfully head past Denis Onyango.
Downs fought back, as, soon after the returning form the change rooms, Rayners' pass from the right found Allende as the fox in the box with his back to goal, who was allowed space to turn and expertly finish low past Arubi.
One might have expected the Brazilians to kick on from there, but they could not find their passing rhythm in the face of Gallants' hustle and, roared on by the home crowd, the Free State side enjoyed possession and pushed forward. Onyango's point-blank save stopped Masindi Nemtajela's header in the 72nd.
But Downs' class saw them power to an important result.
With the clock winding down, substitute Arthur Sales, so often the unappreciated provider of crucial goals from the bench, showed skill on the right then squared to Brazilian countryman and player of the season candidate Ribeiro, who superbly smashed a shot past Arubi.
Almost from the restart Rayners raced onto Adams' lob over the top and volleyed at Arubi, who spilled the ball, the striker netting the loose ball.
Onyango came out of his box and clattered down substitute Gabadinhho Mhango, referee Masixole Bambiso producing a second yellow.
Downs had used their five substitutes, so right-back Morena took the gloves and might have been relieved to not have to make a genuine save.
