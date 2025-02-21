Talented Kwayiba likely to be snapped up by one of SA’s big teams — September
Chippa United attacking midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba is likely to end up with one of the big clubs in South African football, coach Thabo September said.
The 25-year-old year from Motherwell joined the Chilli Boys last season from Pretoria Callies and has been a regular since joining the team...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.