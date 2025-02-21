Soccer

Talented Kwayiba likely to be snapped up by one of SA’s big teams — September

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 21 February 2025

Chippa United attacking midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba is likely to end up with one of the big clubs in South African football,  coach Thabo September said.

The 25-year-old year from Motherwell joined the Chilli Boys last season from Pretoria Callies and has been a regular since joining the team...

