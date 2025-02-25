Sibiya prepares for tough encounter against struggling Cape Town Spurs
After their record-breaking 5-1 win against Milford FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Highbury FC head coach Kabelo Sibiya is now preparing his charges for their clash against Cape Town Spurs.
The Gqeberha-based side will travel to Cape Town, where they will face the Urban Warriors on Friday at the Athlone Stadium (7.30pm)...
