Soccer

Chippa aiming to keep top-eight dream alive

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 28 February 2025

A win against Richards Bay will put Chippa United one step closer to achieving their goal of a top-eight finish in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Gqeberha side travel to KwaZulu-Natal to play Richards Bay in a league fixture at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (8pm)...

