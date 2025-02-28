Chippa aiming to keep top-eight dream alive
A win against Richards Bay will put Chippa United one step closer to achieving their goal of a top-eight finish in the Betway Premiership this season.
The Gqeberha side travel to KwaZulu-Natal to play Richards Bay in a league fixture at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (8pm)...
