Highbury coach expects tough game against Cape Town Spurs
Highbury coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya is aware that their Motsepe Foundation Championship fixture against Cape Town Spurs will not be easy but said his team will play their hearts out and return home with three points.
Oozing with confidence after their 5-1 win against Milford in their previous league match, the Gqeberha side will face the Urban Warriors on Friday at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town (7.30pm)...
