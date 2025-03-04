Kenya are co-hosts with Tanzania and Uganda of the 2027 Nations Cup and this year’s precursor, the African Nations Championship (Chan).
Benni wants to ‘achieve what no other coach has’ with ‘sleeping giant’ Kenya
Moeneeb Josephs and Vasili Manousakis join Bafana legend in coaching staff for Harambee Stars
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Kelly Ayoudi/BackpagePix
Benni McCarthy felt respected and wanted by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and believes he can awaken a “sleeping giant” as Harambee Stars coach, the Bafana Bafana legend explained of his decision to take the national team’s coaching job.
The 47-year-old former AmaZulu and Cape Town City coach, who last worked for two years as Manchester United’s forwards coach under previous manager Erik ten Hag, was announced as coach of Kenya on Monday.
Bafana’s all-time leading scorer told Kenyan football journalist Eric Njiru, in a video shared on X, he had some interviews with US Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs but the FKF made it clear they were hungry for his services.
Asked if he had found himself in demand for coaching jobs since leaving United, McCarthy replied: “I won’t say demand but I did have a few interviews for jobs where you go with other coaches, mostly with MLS clubs in the US. Then this [offer] came back.
“I think it’s a sleeping giant, in my eyes. I looked at the project and it’s a country that has a lot of potential.
“They have some really good, talented young players who play abroad in Europe, all over. So if you have the right mindset and mentality, you can do something special with the team.
“But also when I spoke to the federation, deputy president [McDonald] Mariga spoke with my agent [Rob Moore] and told him they were interested.
“It’s always nice to know that you, in your life, every day go out to convince people why you’re a good coach, why you’re the right man for the job — and with Kenya there was a lot of respect from the federation side, the president Hussein [Mohammed] and deputy.
“Their conversations with me were that they have a lot of respect and admiration for me and think my mentality and story — coming from Africa, moving to Europe at such a young age to survive and flourish under those circumstances [joining Ajax Amsterdam at 20 from Ajax Cape Town in 1997] — is a story Kenyans can take from. And then take it one notch further.
“They felt I had the equipment and right ammunition to help take Kenya forward. When you hear people talk about you like that, they make you want to put your name with theirs and share the passion and go out and do [what you do].
“I thought it was the perfect opportunity because it’s not only the chance for me to become a coach but also a national team coach, and hopefully achieve what no other coach has with this national team.”
McCarthy, who has signed a deal until 2027, will be joined by South African technical staff of goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs, assistant Vasili Manousakis and performance analyst Pilela Maposa, all of whom he worked with previously at City and Usuthu.
Josephs said the coaching staff want to breathe life into Kenya, who have had a poor record of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
“I got the call from my brother coach Benni to say, ‘Come and join’,” the former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits goalkeeper told the internet podcast channel SoccerBeat, for whom he has been a contributor.
“We’re here to try to change the fortunes of the Kenyan national team and really excited for this opportunity.”
McCarthy expressed concern about the national team playing home matches outside the country while stadiums in Kenya have been upgraded for the hosting of the Chan and Afcon, saying the FKF “has to do its part so the team can have a home base”.
