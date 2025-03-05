Soccer

Banyana coach wants four more friendlies ahead of Wafcon

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 05 March 2025

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis wants to play four more friendlies to get her players in tip-top shape to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title midyear.

All these matches, including the two against Lesotho which they recently played in February, are part of the South African senior women’s national team’s preparations for the Wafcon in Morocco from July 5-26...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
2025 Aston Martin Vantage

Most Read