No special treatment for Pirates — September
Chippa coach approaching Bay clash like any other normal league fixture
The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will be heaving with supporters on Wednesday evening (7.30pm) as Chippa United host Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in a much-anticipated Betway Premiership fixture.
And with so much hype from fans surrounding their matchup against the Buccaneers, Chippa United coach Thabo September said they were not too fussed about their opponent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.