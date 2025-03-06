Blockbuster Nedbank Cup clash to rock the Bay
Kaizer Chiefs wary of knockout threat posed by Stellenbosch
Another huge crowd is expected when Kaizer Chiefs take on Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
The fixture was initially scheduled to be played in Cape Town but the venues were booked, with the Athlone Stadium hosting the World Rugby HSBC Women Sevens Challenger and the DHL Stadium staging the Cape Town Cycle Tour...
