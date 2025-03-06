Sibisi’s first-half goal floored Chippa, coach admits
It was the late first-half goal which took the wind out of Chippa United’s sails in their 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in their Betway Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night, coach Thabo September said.
Pirates got their goal seconds from halftime through a corner kick as Nkosinathi Sibisi broke through a Chippa barrier and sailed through the air to head the ball home at the near post...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.