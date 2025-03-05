Sundowns held by Arrows, still enjoy lead at the top of the log
Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership encounter at Hammersdale Stadium on Wednesday night.
With this share of the spoils which saw Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi face his former team, the Brazilians stays top of the log with a healthy 16-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates.
Though Sundowns have a significant advantage at the top of the standings, Pirates, who beat Chippa 1-0 in at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha in one of Wednesday's matches, have four games in hand.
Arrows opened the scoring through Keenan Phillips after 31 minutes but Lucas Ribeiro equalised with his 13th goal of the season shortly before the break on the day he was named the player of the month.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso welcomed back goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who was returning from suspension, between the poles in the continued absence of Ronwen Williams.
Onyango replaced Jody February who played for the last two matches and there were players like Bathusi Aubaas, Mosa Lebusa, Tashreeq Matthews who got rare starts.
For Mngqithi, who was in his first match since he returned to the club this week, he went with he tried and tested of campaigners like Isma Watenga, Phillips, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Nduduzo Sibiya and Ryan Moon.
Sundowns turn their attention to Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday while Arrows’ next game will be in the league against Polokwane City next week.