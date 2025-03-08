Chiefs through to semis after beating Stellies in Gqeberha

Kaizer Chiefs are through to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup after a 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch at a packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday evening.
But the game did not go without drama as Stellies players went off at the referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after the match regarding a linesman's decision he overturned in the second half.
The win saw Chiefs maintain their unbeaten record against the Cape Town side this season, making it three out of three.
The Soweto giants have won twice against Stellies in both home and away Betway Premiership fixtures with the Nedbank victory making it three.
The game started at a terrific pace with both teams looking for an early advantage. However, there were very few clear-cut chances at either end in the early running.
The only threatening strike came after six minutes when Stellies player Kazie Enyinnaya sent a pass to Devin Titus whose shot was blocked by goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.
The first goal came in the 20th minute through a penalty. Stellies defender Ismael Toure's handled the ball while trying to clear a goal attempt.
Referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot and skipper Inacio Miguel beat Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens to put Chiefs ahead.
Stellies pressed for an equaliser but the Glamour Boys kept them at bay while also knocking on Stellies' door while pushing for a second goal.
Just before halftime, Chiefs were awarded a free kick just a couple of metres outside the area but Stellies' wall handled Glody Lilepo's shot.
The second half was more relaxed than the first half of high chase.
Stellies searched high and low for an equaliser and pressed Chiefs into defending deep.
Sihle Nduli's long range strike was blocked by Bvuma in the 63rd minute.
Coach Steven Barker made a double substitution, taking Ashley Cupido and Enyinnaya out, replacing them with Langelihle Phili and Sanele Barns to try to strengthen their attack.
In the 86th minute, a header from supersub Andre De Jong brought Stellies back into the game.
After the equaliser, the game picked up again and forced Amakhosi out of their half.
Chiefs' second goal came through Pule Mmodi in added time.
The goal was first denied, ruled offside. But after discussion with his linesman, Gasa overturned his decision and awarded Chiefs the goal.
Mfundo Vilakazi scored the third goal to seal the tie in the closing stages.
