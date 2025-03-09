Barker fuming after ref overturns crucial decision in favour of Chiefs

Stellenbosch’s 3-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup left head coach Steve Barker fuming over an overturned decision by the referee at a packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Goals by Inacio Miguel, Pule Mmodi and Mfundo Vilakazi saw Chiefs progress to the next round of the competition.
It was referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa’s reversal of Mmodi’s late goal that left Barker and his players spitting fire after the game.
The goal was first denied for being offside, but after a discussion with his linesman, Gasa overturned his decision and awarded Chiefs the goal.
“I am not going to talk too much about the game,” Barker said.
“It doesn’t help us to sit here to try to explain we could have done this or they have done that better or we have done that better.
“The game was decided once again on a refereeing decision,” Barker said at the post-match media briefing.
“It’s just really disappointing. I have relooked at it. The linesman had his flag up for what he had seen as a foul on the goalkeeper, which was blatantly a foul.”
In contrast, the Chiefs camp was a happy one with the win boosting their chances of a shot at clinching much-longed-for silverware.
However, head coach Nasreddine Nabi said they were taking it one game at a time.
Chiefs last won a major trophy in SA’s top flight when they claimed the league title and MTN8 in the 2014/2015 season.
They are fighting to end their 10-year trophy drought this season.
“We are now two games away from the trophy but the only thing that we have to think about is the next game,” Nabi said.
“The next game is a semifinal. If you don’t pass through it, you can’t be close to the cup. Our ambition is to go all the way, but we are taking it game by game.
“Our will is to go to Caf competition next season. A club like Kaizer Chiefs needs to be in the continental season and challenge for the league.
“We have to play all the way because the league can also give us that opportunity to go to Caf.”
Reflecting on the game, the coach said: “It was a tough game, and in a Cup game there are a lot of emotions and a lot of changes in momentum.
“We are very happy to go through to the semifinals.
“After scoring in the second half, we played a little bit deeper but it’s understandable to do such when you are playing a very good team.
“Sometimes you can’t control the game for 90 minutes. The opponent is also taking risks to attack more.”
