Chilli Boys targeting home games in hunt for top-8 spot

Chippa United head coach Thabo September aims to get maximum points from their four remaining home fixtures in the Betway Premiership as they pursue a top-eight finish this season.
They are only six points away from position eight on the log, now occupied by Kaizer Chiefs with 28 points.
Chippa are ninth on 22 points and have a game in hand.
The Chilli Boys last secured top-eight status in 2016 under the guidance of Dan Malesela but, since then, have been fighting to remain in the top flight season after season.
They finished 12th last season.
The team will reinforce their campaign to collect maximum points at home when they host Polokwane City at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Their next three home games are against AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Aware that these are not easy fixtures, September said they had already started preparing the players mentally and physically for the clashes.
The coach is confident his players are up to the task and will get the job done.
Chippa will go into the Polokwane game still wounded from their 1-0 defeat against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.
“We are planning around the games we have to play, especially the home matches that we still have against AmaZulu, Polokwane, Sundowns and Chiefs,” September said.
“We have changed our fortunes on the team’s travels as well.
“We are not travelling so badly now.
“We come back with a point or three points from away games and that is how you get to the top eight, by trying to pick up a point here and there.
“We will give the players a little rest and after that we will work them mentally and physically for all that is coming.
“So that is the job we have to do. We will also make a big chart and show them exactly where we want to go and how we can get there.
“If the plan works, we’ll get to where we want to go.”
After Polokwane City, Chippa will play AmaZulu at the Buffalo City Stadium on March 29 (3.30pm).
The Herald
Chilli Boys targeting home games in hunt for top-8 spot
Image: VELI NHLAPO
