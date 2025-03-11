Highbury rescue point against struggling Leruma

Highbury extended their unbeaten home run to four matches, coming back from a goal down to rescue a 1-1 draw against struggling Leruma United in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Gelvandale Stadium on Tuesday.
Though unbeaten, the Gqeberha side were hoping to win their fourth consecutive home match in the clash but were foiled on a frustrating afternoon.
There were few fireworks in the first half with threatening strikes a rarity from both sides.
Highbury had three corner kicks which they could have used to their advantage but failed to find the back of the net.
Matome Mabeba hoped his crisp corner would find one of his teammates inside the area, but the ball was smartly cleared by Leruma goalkeeper Steven Tsoumbou.
His second corner came late in the first half but disappointingly found the side net.
Another potential scoring moment in the first stanza was Sabelo Myemba’s pass to Thokozani Ngubane but his strike did not hit the mark.
Leruma’s unmarked Naeem Amooje then sailed through Highbury’s defence to score the opening goal of the match in the dying minutes of the first stanza.
Highbury started pressing immediately in the second half in a desperate bid to secure an equaliser.
Ngubane received a good pass from substitute Dante Brown but was stopped in his tracks by keeper Tsoumbou.
Brown came in for Cetywayo, who was substituted by coach Kabela Sibiya before the start of the second half.
Sibiya made his second substitution, removing Zithulele Mhlontlo and replacing him with Thabang Ramolomo to strengthen his attack.
The Yellow Nation missed out on a clear scoring chance when Nyembe broke through Leruma’s defence to head straight at goal but his shot was blocked by the ever-present Tsoumbou.
Highbury finally got their equaliser through Brown in the 81st minute and then pressed hard for a winner but without success.
The Herald
