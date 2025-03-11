Ronwen Williams set to return for Sundowns against AmaZulu in huge boost for Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is in line to make his long-awaited return to action against AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday in what will be a huge boost for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Williams, who has been out of action since Sundowns’ 1-0 Betway Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium last month, has been included in the match-day squad for the visit by unpredictable Usuthu.

During his absence, Sundowns played six matches, against Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup, plus Marumo Gallants, TS Galaxy, Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows in the league.

During this period, the Brazilians progressed to the last 16 round of the Nedbank and opened a commanding 16-point lead over Orlando Pirates in the league, who have played four matches less.