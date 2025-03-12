Chiefs held by CT City at home to remain middle of the table, Arrows beat Polokwane

Dillan Solomons replaced Reeve Frosler while Mduduzi Shabalala was preferred for Pule Mmodi with both players dropping to the bench as they looked as Nabi refreshed the team.
Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 0-0 draw by Cape Town City during their Betway Premiership encounter at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
It was a match where Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will feel two valuable points were dropped at home than one gained and they remain in eighth spot with 29 points from 21 matches.
For visiting Muhsin Ertugral, he will also be unhappy with a draw as it leaves them on a poor run of eight matches without a win where they have lost five and drawn three.
The premiership schedule continues with Chiefs visiting Richards Bay on Saturday while City are at home to Marumo Gallants where they will both be looking to return to winning ways.
Nabi did not tinker too much with his starting line-up and he only made two changes to the team that convincingly beat Stellenbosch 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.
Chiefs came close to opening the scoring after 50 minutes when Lilepo's curling shot from outside the box rebounded off the crossbar with City goalkeeper Keet beaten.
On the hour mark, Makaringe was put through by Soukouna from the midfield but he was denied by alert and well-positioned Bruce Bvuma as the scoreboard remained intact.
Chiefs pushed for the goal in the closing stages and one of the most notable chances fell for Mmodi, who was denied by Keet as they settled for the share of the spoils.
In the other match played on Wednesday night, Golden Arrows managed a good 1-0 win over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium through a goal by veteran Lionel Mutizwa.
