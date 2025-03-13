Highbury coach welcomes point against struggling Leruma United
Though disappointed with his team’s performance, especially in the first half, Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya said he was happy to have taken a point from their game against Leruma United.
The Gqeberha-based side extended their unbeaten home run to four matches, coming back from a goal down to rescue a 1-1 draw against struggling Leruma in the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Gelvandale Stadium on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.