Highbury’s Sibiya pleased with point against Callies

Though their ambition was to score a win against Pretoria Callies in their Motsepe Foundation Championship, Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya said he was happy with the point at home.
After a dominant performance and multiple missed goalscoring opportunities, Highbury played to a goalless draw against Callies at the Gelvandale Stadium on Friday.
The Gqeberha-based side remains ninth on the log even after the draw against Callies.
They are now up with 28 points from 22.
Highbury holds a good record at home and Sibiya had planned to use that advantage in their previous two home fixture to better their chances at breaking into the top three, but that was not the case.
On Tuesday the Yellow Nation came back from a goal down and scored a late equaliser during their 1-1 draw against Leruma United.
Friday’s result was Highbury’s second consecutive draw but, most importantly, the result kept in check the team’s unbeaten run at home.
They are unbeaten in five consecutive games at home now.
“This was a game that we wanted to win,” Sibiya said.
“We planned well for the match, we started the game better, we played on the front foot and we created a couple of chances in the first half.
“We missed some chances and some tap-ins.
“We played with the right intensity in this match and tried to win the match, but unfortunately we could not score a goal.
“The opponents also slowed the game now and again. There was a lot of time wasting in the match; however, we could’ve done better in terms of finishing our chances.
“We had a couple of very big chances that we could’ve finished, but overall we played well and we dominated the match and were in total control of the match.
“We are happy that we kept a clean sheet.
“We will take a point; it’s the second round of the season.
“If we check the other weekend results, also, we can see that it’s becoming tougher for everyone.
“We are aware that the league is getting tougher but we also need to try our best to prepare even better to work better and smarter.
“We are looking forward to our next match, which is an away match against Orbit College.
“We hope that we will have all our players back for the match, especially Mzoxolo Rafani — I believe that if he’s back he’ll be a major boost to the team.
“We will continue to do what we can do, which is to prepare well and give maximum effort.
“We believe we are on the right track.”
The Herald
Highbury’s Sibiya pleased with point against Callies
Image: WERNER HILLS
