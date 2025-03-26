Egypt, Morocco edge closer to World Cup as South Africa face losing points

Algeria, Egypt and Morocco all moved closer to World Cup qualification with home success on Tuesday but South Africa face being docked points after fielding an ineligible player.

Bafana Bafana opened up a five-point lead at the top of group C of the African qualifiers after a 2-0 away win over Benin, while their closest rivals slipped up.

But their victory came only hours after media revelations they could lose the points from last Friday’s home win over Lesotho because they fielded Teboho Mokoena when he should have been suspended after collecting two cautions in earlier qualifying matches.

Midfielder Mokoena was withdrawn from the South Africa side for Tuesday’s victory over Benin in Abidjan, secured by goals by Lyle Foster (53rd minute) and Jayden Adams (84th), amid a stony silence from officials.