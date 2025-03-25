Excellent Bafana march on towards World Cup with win against Benin

Bafana Bafana are marching towards a first World Cup qualification other than as hosts since 2002, coach Hugo Broos’s men notching another excellently executed victory, 2-0 against Benin in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday.

Lyle Foster was rewarded for a Trojan effort spearheading the attack at Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny with the 53rd-minute opener. Prodigious talent Jayden Adams, coming off the bench, contributed his second goal in two matches in the 84th.

South Africa put a dent in the chances of Benin, in second place in a strong campaign under former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr going into the game.

Crucially, Bafana also kept comfortable breathing space between themselves and Nigeria, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in Uyo.