Soccer

Highbury look to get three points against Orbit

Premium
27 March 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Highbury FC will be out to get three points against Orbit College in their chase to hit the 30-point mark on the Motsepe Foundation Championship log table.

The match will take place at  Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday (3.30pm)...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gaza protesters chant 'Hamas out' in rare public opposition | REUTERS
Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters

Most Read