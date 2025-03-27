Highbury look to get three points against Orbit
Highbury FC will be out to get three points against Orbit College in their chase to hit the 30-point mark on the Motsepe Foundation Championship log table.
The match will take place at Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday (3.30pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.