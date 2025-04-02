Stellenbosch held to a draw by Zamalek in Cape Town

Stellenbosch FC may still fancy a slight chance of progressing to the semifinals of the Caf Confederation Cup after they were held to 0-0 draw by Egyptian powerhouse champions Zamalek in the first leg of their quarterfinal at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

However, it is going to take some effort for Steve Barker's Cape side to earn a result in next week's away match.

Stellies struggled to break down Zamalek's defensive wall that was well marshalled by captain Omar Gaber. Home striker Ashley Cupido was also starved of supply to make any impact against one of the stronger defences Steve Barker's side has faced in this competition.