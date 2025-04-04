Soccer

Chippa coach hoping for a hat-trick

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI - 04 April 2025

Chippa United coach Thabo September is looking to make it three out of three consecutive victories in the Betway Premiership when they take on a difficult Golden Arrows side at the Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The match will not be an easy one as both sides are desperately looking to secure three points in the encounter for a chance at a top-eight finish this season...

Most Read