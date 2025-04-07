Luvuyo Bangazi, spokesperson for the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), which oversees the running of the Bay stadium, said there had been no official communication on the matter.
Chippa could move to East London, says September
Coach suggests new season could see Chilli Boys based in Buffalo City, taking players like Matrose out of their comfort zone
In a surprise move, Chippa United coach Thabo September has announced there is a possibility that the club will move to Buffalo City next season.
September shared the news during a post-match media interview after Chippa’s goalless draw in their Betway Premier fixture against Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Saturday.
He was responding to a question about Azola Matrose’s performance since coming back from Orlando Pirates and rejoining the team.
The 22-year-old, of Walmer township, has made only five appearances for the Gqeberha-based side in the league and domestic cup competitions since his return.
Matrose joined Chippa in 2021, but was quickly snatched by Pirates.
After signing for the Buccaneers, he was loaned back to Chippa to continue his development.
However, due to a long-term injury, he never got the opportunity to wear the Pirates shirt in a competitive match last season.
He rejoined the Chilli Boys on a permanent stay at the start of the season.
Matrose travelled with the team for their league fixture against Arrows.
“There is a possibility of the club moving to East London; that will help him to get out of the safe and nice environment of being at home and realise that he needs to work,” September said.
“So, we hope the move to East London happens so that the players who are from [Gqeberha] can get out of the homely environment and start taking football as a profession [seriously].”
A source close to the Chippa camp also confirmed the club’s possible move to BCM, saying that the technical staff and top management were notified last week by club boss Siviwe Mpengesi.
The source said further that an email had been sent to both the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium management informing them that the club would from next season play all their home matches in East London.
Luvuyo Bangazi, spokesperson for the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), which oversees the running of the Bay stadium, said there had been no official communication on the matter.
“We communicate with Chippa United on a daily basis and there has been correspondence on reviewing the way forward in terms of games, cost benefit analysis and what it means for us to host certain matches.
“But, be that as it may, an agreement to relocate matches has to be concluded through the necessary process. There is a council process involved.
“Chippa United have a relocation contract with the city, they have a tenant anchor agreement with us as the stadium and collaboratively we manage the schedule, so eventually any agreement around any other relocation of any other events or matches has to be part of a broader agreement.
“As I had said, the agency has to do a cost-benefit analysis of profitability and the impact of matches that we host or those we may let go, but as things stand there is no such an agreement.
“That is subject to the necessary approvals, both internal at the MBDA as well as council consultation, and once that is done an announcement will be made in terms of which matches may or may not be moved.
“Category A games, which are the top PSL games that include clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and so on, as well as cup games, those are never subject for discussion; those remain as part of the key component of our agreement.”
Bangazi directed questions about the relocation issue to the Bay municipality, but efforts to obtain comment from sport and recreation director Charmaine Williams were unsuccessful.
Chippa executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi declined to comment on the matter.
The Chilli Boys have been based in Gqeberha, with their headquarters being the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium where they have been playing their home matches, since relocating from Cape Town in 2014.
Chippa, through the years, have taken five of those 15 home fixtures to BCM, playing at the Mdantsane Stadium before moving to the Buffalo City Stadium.
In June 2024, the Bay council gave the nod to renew the city’s R6m-a-year sponsorship deal with Chippa.
The deal also came with an anchor tenant agreement called a relocation fee that guarantees the team R7m a year if they remain in top-flight soccer.
In addition, the Chilli Boys were given an extra R500,000 for marketing.
