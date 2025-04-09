More fights, a tense affair, but Pirates make history for SA reaching semis

It wasn't spectacular but Orlando Pirates did enough to protect their lead from the first leg to oust Algerian club MC Alger (MCA) 1-0 on aggregate to qualify for the semifinals of the Caf Champions League for the first time since 2013.

Pirates won the first leg in Algeria thanks to Mohau Nkota's 65th-minute strike — a stunning goal that came out of the only chance the Buccaneers created away. In a packed Orlando Stadium, the Buccaneers did well in Tuesday night's second leg to subdue the visitors, who failed to create decent chances despite enjoying much of the ball in both halves of the 0-0 draw.

There was fracas at the end of the match with Alger players fighting with the match officials. Bucs supporters descended on the field in their zeal to protect their players, some of whom had been attacked by some MCA players and officials.

Apart from that incident Bucs' supporters were buzzing throughout, cheering their team on to making history by joining Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals — the first time two South African teams have reached this stage together.