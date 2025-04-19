The Glamour Boys tried everything to break Chippa’s resolute defence, but most of their efforts were dealt with by the host’s back four and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
The first half didn’t produce a single goal, though both sides created chances. Amakhosi were the more dominant side in the opening half of the clash, creating goal-scoring opportunities, with players such as Wandile Duba and skipper Yusuf Maart forcing saves from Chippa goalkeeper Nwabali.
The two sides returned for the final stanza with improved game plans to win the clash. However, both goalkeepers — Nwabali and Bruce Bvuma of Chiefs — were superb, doing everything to protect their respective goal lines.
Bvuma produced a fine save on 63 minutes when he stopped a long-range shot by Giovanni Philander.
Nwabali denied Pule Mmodi after the forward managed to get a one-on-one with the Nigerian international.
Kaizer Chiefs held by resolute Chippa United in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs' aim to finish the Betway Premiership season in a respectable position took another knock as the Soweto giants were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United in Gqeberha’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night.
Chiefs have now gone for five matches without a win in the league. They have recorded two defeats and three draws.
Despite the draw, Amakhosi remain in eighth position with 31 points from 25 matches. They are nine points behind third-place Sekhukhune United, who have played 24 matches.
The Soweto giants went into the clash in high spirits after the Nasreddine Nabi-coached outfit defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to book their spot in the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates.
Making the final gives Chiefs an opportunity to salvage what has been a tough season and end their nine-year trophy drought. In the league, however, they are still fighting to finish at least inside the top eight — and a win against the Chilli Boys was going to drive them towards that goal.
The Glamour Boys tried everything to break Chippa’s resolute defence, but most of their efforts were dealt with by the host’s back four and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
The first half didn’t produce a single goal, though both sides created chances. Amakhosi were the more dominant side in the opening half of the clash, creating goal-scoring opportunities, with players such as Wandile Duba and skipper Yusuf Maart forcing saves from Chippa goalkeeper Nwabali.
The two sides returned for the final stanza with improved game plans to win the clash. However, both goalkeepers — Nwabali and Bruce Bvuma of Chiefs — were superb, doing everything to protect their respective goal lines.
Bvuma produced a fine save on 63 minutes when he stopped a long-range shot by Giovanni Philander.
Nwabali denied Pule Mmodi after the forward managed to get a one-on-one with the Nigerian international.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Pages
Sport
Rugby