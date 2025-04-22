Chiefs’ league form frustrating — Ngcobo

Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has conceded that their league slump has been frustrating.
He said their mentality had also been challenged by losing games they were least expected to lose, while they did relatively better when the odds were stacked against them.
Chiefs have already lost 10 league games this season, making it difficult to tip them to even finish in the top eight by the end of the season.
The indifferent Amakhosi, who have not won three games in a row this season and are winless in their last five league games, next host Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday (3pm).
“This period is very challenging and frustrating but I really believe this is part and parcel of being at a big team like Chiefs.
“We need to know how to manage situations like this and the only way to do it is to win our games,” Ngcobo said.
Amakhosi, who are in the Nedbank Cup final, where they will face bitter foes Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 12, have lost to lowly teams such as Richards Bay and Golden Arrows, among others, this season, while beating high-flying teams such as Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch, among others, putting the side’s mentality into question.
“You can say that mentally we’ve struggled to treat the games equally but we go to each and every game wanting to win, same mentality but sometimes we unfortunately lose those games [against lowly teams] and win the ones perceived to be more difficult,” Ngcobo said.
Amid Amakhosi’s league struggles, some have questioned the team’s quality as far as the playing personnel is concerned.
Coach Nasreddine Nabi has also had his credentials questioned. Even so, Ngcobo has backed Nabi, emphasising that they also have a competent squad.
“This current squad is more than capable of challenging for top honours and I think that was evident at the start of the season, where we were unbelievable, scoring goals left, right and centre and teams knew that it was difficult to beat us.
“However, we have since been struggling to maintain consistency; that’s our biggest problem,’ Ngcobo said.
“We’re a team and we are in this together. We will continue to fight together as a team.
“We have faith in our technical team, there’s no doubt about that.”
• TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic believes it will be difficult for his side to finish in the top three with four matches left.
The Rockets are four points behind third-placed Sekhukhune United.
But with a point they are set to forfeit from the Royal AM match earlier this season, Beganovic feels it will be a huge mountain to climb to reach third place as they are now fifth on the log table.
“We start from the bottom and we fight for every point every game. We need to finish this season properly because our fans deserve that,” Beganovic said.
“We need to try to collect as many points as possible until the end.
“We have three games to play — Sekhukhune, Richards Bay at home and then Orlando Pirates away, we have nine possible points to win.
“But if we can get four or six points, we can stay in the top five and that can be a huge success for us.”
Galaxy lost 2-1 to Magesi at the Seshego Stadium at the weekend, and Beganovic said they would have to bounce back to winning ways against Sekhukhune at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm. — Sowetan
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
