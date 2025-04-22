Inaugural BCFR Easter Football Tournament a resounding success

The Buffalo City Football Region concluded its Coastal Easter Football Tournament in style at the Nxarhuni Kokoyi Sportsfields on Easter Monday.
Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of the cup finalists and those in attendance.
It was an incident-free tournament thanks to the host Nxarhuni LFA, who rose to the occasion, and also the biggest sponsored Regional Easter Football Tournament since 2016, when Mercedes-Benz SA last sponsored the prestigious full-day event.
The Buffalo City Football Region once again delivered on its mandate and to the expectations of their sponsors, promoting grassroots football across all age groups, and for the first time, successfully hosting an event of such a magnitude in a rural village.
Established in 2013, Duncan Village-based African Black Stars landed their first major senior regional club championship trophy when they beat Nxarhuni-based Shooting Stars in an enthralling Easter Tournament Senior cup final in their opponents’ backyard.
It was a moment to treasure for the huge Duncan Village community support, as African Black Stars are only the second club side since Young Lions (2024 Star of India 122nd Anniversary Senior Easter Football Tournament Champions) to lift the prestigious trophy.
Mdalsa-based Young Eleven Experience were the big winners on the final day.
They left their footprint in regional football folklore, becoming the first side to win three Easter Junior KO Championship trophies.
Young Eleven Experience are now recognised as one of the best junior football development clubs in the Buffalo City region.
They annexed the U13, U15, and U17 Easter Football KO championships.
Mdantsane Santos lifted the U11 Easter KO Championship, concluding an emotional day for the Mdantsane-based football support that witnessed their junior club sides win all four junior age group Easter Football Tournament trophies.
The results of the finals were:
U13: Ellesse United 0 Young Eleven Experience 1
U15: Young Eleven Experience 2 (3) Amabutho 2 (1) pen.
U17: Young Eleven Experience 1 (4) 7 Bees Academy 1 (1) pen.
U11: 7 Bees Academy 1 Mdantsane Santos 2
Senior: Shooting Stars 0 African Black Stars 3. — DDC
Inaugural BCFR Easter Football Tournament a resounding success
Image: SUPPLIED
The Buffalo City Football Region concluded its Coastal Easter Football Tournament in style at the Nxarhuni Kokoyi Sportsfields on Easter Monday.
Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of the cup finalists and those in attendance.
It was an incident-free tournament thanks to the host Nxarhuni LFA, who rose to the occasion, and also the biggest sponsored Regional Easter Football Tournament since 2016, when Mercedes-Benz SA last sponsored the prestigious full-day event.
The Buffalo City Football Region once again delivered on its mandate and to the expectations of their sponsors, promoting grassroots football across all age groups, and for the first time, successfully hosting an event of such a magnitude in a rural village.
Established in 2013, Duncan Village-based African Black Stars landed their first major senior regional club championship trophy when they beat Nxarhuni-based Shooting Stars in an enthralling Easter Tournament Senior cup final in their opponents’ backyard.
It was a moment to treasure for the huge Duncan Village community support, as African Black Stars are only the second club side since Young Lions (2024 Star of India 122nd Anniversary Senior Easter Football Tournament Champions) to lift the prestigious trophy.
Mdalsa-based Young Eleven Experience were the big winners on the final day.
They left their footprint in regional football folklore, becoming the first side to win three Easter Junior KO Championship trophies.
Young Eleven Experience are now recognised as one of the best junior football development clubs in the Buffalo City region.
They annexed the U13, U15, and U17 Easter Football KO championships.
Mdantsane Santos lifted the U11 Easter KO Championship, concluding an emotional day for the Mdantsane-based football support that witnessed their junior club sides win all four junior age group Easter Football Tournament trophies.
The results of the finals were:
U13: Ellesse United 0 Young Eleven Experience 1
U15: Young Eleven Experience 2 (3) Amabutho 2 (1) pen.
U17: Young Eleven Experience 1 (4) 7 Bees Academy 1 (1) pen.
U11: 7 Bees Academy 1 Mdantsane Santos 2
Senior: Shooting Stars 0 African Black Stars 3. — DDC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Sport