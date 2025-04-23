Caf will have no mercy on corrupt individuals in associations: Motsepe
‘I’m watching every country,’ says Caf president, asked about situation at Safa
Strong action will be taken against individuals found guilty of corruption in African football associations, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe warned in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Motsepe was responding directly to a question about the scandal-plagued and financially compromised South African Football Association (Safa).
He said this on the sidelines of Caf renewing its partnership with Africa Global Logistics — the company in charge of logistics in major Caf competitions including the men's and women's Africa Cup of Nations.
The question regarding what Caf was doing about individuals accused of corruption arose as the fraud case involving Safa president Danny Jordaan and his two co-accused — Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo and business-person Trevor Neethling — is ongoing in court.
During their court appearance on February 7, three charges of theft levelled against Jordaan and Hluyo were withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority. But Hluyo and Jordaan still face three charges of fraud and one more for conspiracy to commit fraud amounting to just over R1.1m.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe arrives for the announcement of partnership with logistics company with AGL. pic.twitter.com/MVKkNqBuwn— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 23, 2025
Safa was also in the news for the wrong reasons at the end of March after they failed to pay staff salaries on time, citing cash flow problems. In recent months Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players have complained of their bonuses not being paid on time.
Asked specifically about Safa and the case involving Jordaan, Motsepe appealed for calm and for the court process to be allowed to run its course, saying Caf cannot act on accusations that have not been proven in court.
“As president of Caf, I want to say two things: of course I've got to respect the disciplinary bodies within Caf; we've got a disciplinary board and appeal. We've also got Fifa and Cas [the Court of Arbitration for Sport]. These are internal regulatory bodies that are very important.
“I also have to respect the laws of every country on the continent and their legal processes. In many countries on the continent, I've always emphasised [the importance of clean governance].
“I've got some [FA] presidents who are in jail, and I've said, 'Bring them to court and let the court decide, don't [just] keep them in prison'. That is very important
“I have to emphasise we have to look at football as an asset of our people, as what belongs to the nation and what belongs to our country. At all times we should make enormous sacrifices and enormous contributions. I'm watching and looking at every country.”
Motsepe said Caf will take stern action against those found guilty of malpractice at African football associations.
“We have to make sure there's due process; there's legality and ethics. And what I said is there will be zero tolerance of corruption.
“If we get anybody having been involved in conduct that violates the Caf statutes and regulations and corruption, we'll take action.
But of course I may not make any comment on any judicial process, and that applies to the duties of the leaders in any organisation. But I can guarantee you that we'll not sit and look on when there's improper behaviour and conduct.Patrice Motsepe
“Not just take action, we'll consistently review our rules because sometimes the problem is our rules. They've been there for so many years, and the consequences are not as extreme as some misdemeanours and some of the violations.
“But of course I may not make any comment on any judicial process and that applies to the duties of the leaders in any organisation. But I can guarantee you that we'll not sit and look on when there's improper behaviour and conduct.
“There may be interventions, which may not be just legal but are ethical, which you [the media] may not be aware of.
“But at all times you've got to be legal and behave in a manner that is ethical and with compliance with governance. But we can't close our eyes to irregular behaviour and conduct, and we will not.”
The case involving Jordaan, Hluyo and Neethling resumes in Palm Ridge magistrate's court in Johannesburg on August 15.