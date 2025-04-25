Highbury look ahead to Baroka after narrow away defeat
Wounded Highbury have cast their 2-1 defeat against the Black Leopards aside as they look to make up for points lost when they play Baroka at the Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo on Saturday (3pm).
The Gqebeha side took the lead early in the first half and dominated throughout the second half, but lost the game in added time at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.