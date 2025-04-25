PSL cracks the whip on Chippa Diski team

The beleaguered Chippa United Diski Challenge team was dealt a huge blow on Friday after the PSL disciplinary committee found the Eastern Cape team guilty of breaking rules in two of their matches this season, and docked them six points.
The reserves team, mentored by Carlos Mtshamba, was found guilty of fielding an ineligible player against Marumo Gallants FC in a match on February 22.
For that, three points and three goals were awarded to Gallants.
They were also found guilty of failing to honour their game against Kaizer Chiefs’ DDC team, which was set for February 1.
The game was abandoned due to the Chilli Boys’ non-appearance.
As a result, the PSL has awarded Chiefs three points and three goals.
This means Mtshamba’s team are now in last position in the log with only 13 points after 27 games, and having only won two.
By virtue of the three points awarded to Chiefs, it now means Vela Khumalo’s team extend their lead at the top of the table with 64 points after 26 games, four points ahead of second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who are the defending champions.
In contrast to the DDC team, the senior Chippa team received good news from the PSL on Friday.
Their top eight aspirations were boosted after Royal AM’s results were annulled after their expulsion.
In the revised Betway Premiership log, Chippa is in seventh place on 30 points.
Before that they were in ninth position behind Kaizer Chiefs in eighth with 31, AmaZulu in seventh with 33, and Polokwane City sixth on 36.
Chiefs lost a point from their 2-2 draw in November, AmaZulu succumbed to three points from their 2-1 victory in December, while Polokwane were docked three points after winning 1-0 in October.
Chippa now have tough away games left against Stellenbosch, SuperSport United and Marumo Gallants before they finish the season on May 24 at home against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Should they pick up three wins, it will guarantee their place in next season’s MTN8.
Daily Dispatch
PSL cracks the whip on Chippa Diski team
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/PHAKAMISA LENSMAN
Daily Dispatch
