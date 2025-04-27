Al Ahly part ways with coach Koller after Sundowns semi defeat
Decision comes ‘due to emergency circumstances’, say the Cairo giants
Egypt’s Al Ahly on Saturday announced they parted ways with coach Marcel Koller after being knocked out of the Champions League semifinal.
The 64-year-old came under fire as the defending champions were stunned by South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns on the away goal rule as they played to a 1-1 second leg draw in Cairo on Friday, after a scoreless stalemate in Pretoria.
Bottles of water were thrown from the stands at the Swiss as he left the pitch after the final whistle.
You will always be part of Al Ahly family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iggHsf3j7v— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) April 26, 2025
“Due to the emergency circumstances and in light of the distinguished relationship that has been reflected in numerous previous positions, the club is currently negotiating with the coach to terminate the contract by mutual consent in a manner befitting the club and its coach,” the club said.
Since taking the helm in September 2022, when he replaced South African Pitso Mosimane, the former FC Basel and FC Köln coach steered Al Ahly to several trophies, including two Champions League titles.
In Friday's other semifinal second leg, also between a South African and Egyptian club, Pyramids FC beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 at June 30 Air Defence Stadium in Cairo to progress by the same scoreline on aggregate.
The final will be played at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on May 24, with the second leg at June 30 Stadium on June 1.
Reuters