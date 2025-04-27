Soccer

Title glory! Liverpool thrash Spurs to charge to 20th championship

Arne Slot manages what legendary predecessor Juergen Klopp achieved just once in his eight seasons

By Marc Strydom and Reuters - 27 April 2025
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's fourth goal in their 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on Sunday that sealed the 2024-25 Premier League title.
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's fourth goal in their 5-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on Sunday that sealed the 2024-25 Premier League title.
Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool charged to their 20th English Premier League (EPL) title with four matches to spare as they demolished hapless Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side needed a point to lift the trophy and earned three, doing that in emphatic style via goals from Luis Díaz (16th minute), Alexis Mac Allister (24th), Cody Gakpo (34th), EPL top scorer Mohamed Salah (63rd) and Destiny Udogie own goal (69th).

In a less auspicious start that hinted Liverpool might have to postpone their celebrations - though that notion was resoundingly dispelled by later proceedings - Spurs opened the scoring via Dominik Solanke in the 12th minute.

Dutch manager Slot, winning the league title in his first season, managed what legendary predecessor Juergen Klopp achieved just once in his eight seasons at Liverpool, in 2019-20, coming close on many other occasions.

Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Spurs.

Needing only a point to ensure a record-equalling 20th title, Liverpool were rocked as Solanke headed Tottenham in front.

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Díaz tap-in, a Mac Allister thunderbolt and Gakpo shot before half time.

A one-sided second half saw Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario, celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.

Tottenham's Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors, who have lost 19 EPL games this season.

Liverpool, who have now matched Manchester United's English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played with Arsenal a distant second on 67.

In an earlier game on Sunday, Rasmus Hojlund scored an equaliser deep into stoppage time as Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 away draw at 10-man Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo had put the hosts ahead in the 23rd and United were staring at a 16th defeat of the season before the Dane came to the rescue after six of nine extra minutes at the Vitality Stadium.

subscribe

Latest Videos

2025 National Freedom Day celebrations
Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa funeral service

Most Read