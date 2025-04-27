Title glory! Liverpool thrash Spurs to charge to 20th championship

Liverpool charged to their 20th English Premier League (EPL) title with four matches to spare as they demolished hapless Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side needed a point to lift the trophy and earned three, doing that in emphatic style via goals from Luis Díaz (16th minute), Alexis Mac Allister (24th), Cody Gakpo (34th), EPL top scorer Mohamed Salah (63rd) and Destiny Udogie own goal (69th).

In a less auspicious start that hinted Liverpool might have to postpone their celebrations - though that notion was resoundingly dispelled by later proceedings - Spurs opened the scoring via Dominik Solanke in the 12th minute.