Title glory! Liverpool thrash Spurs to charge to 20th championship
Arne Slot manages what legendary predecessor Juergen Klopp achieved just once in his eight seasons
Liverpool charged to their 20th English Premier League (EPL) title with four matches to spare as they demolished hapless Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday.
Arne Slot's side needed a point to lift the trophy and earned three, doing that in emphatic style via goals from Luis Díaz (16th minute), Alexis Mac Allister (24th), Cody Gakpo (34th), EPL top scorer Mohamed Salah (63rd) and Destiny Udogie own goal (69th).
In a less auspicious start that hinted Liverpool might have to postpone their celebrations - though that notion was resoundingly dispelled by later proceedings - Spurs opened the scoring via Dominik Solanke in the 12th minute.
Arne Slot's Liverpool are Champions of England 🏆
Dutch manager Slot, winning the league title in his first season, managed what legendary predecessor Juergen Klopp achieved just once in his eight seasons at Liverpool, in 2019-20, coming close on many other occasions.
Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Spurs.
Needing only a point to ensure a record-equalling 20th title, Liverpool were rocked as Solanke headed Tottenham in front.
Mohammed Salah extends Liverpool's lead and overtakes Aguero on the Premier League's all-time scorers list 🔥

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Díaz tap-in, a Mac Allister thunderbolt and Gakpo shot before half time.
A one-sided second half saw Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario, celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.
Tottenham's Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors, who have lost 19 EPL games this season.
Alexis Mac Allister with a rocket of a left foot 🚀

Liverpool, who have now matched Manchester United's English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played with Arsenal a distant second on 67.
In an earlier game on Sunday, Rasmus Hojlund scored an equaliser deep into stoppage time as Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 away draw at 10-man Bournemouth.
Antoine Semenyo had put the hosts ahead in the 23rd and United were staring at a 16th defeat of the season before the Dane came to the rescue after six of nine extra minutes at the Vitality Stadium.