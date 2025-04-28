Soccer

Amajita narrowly lose Afcon opener against hosts Egypt

Performance will give SA hope in remaining group matches against Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Zambia

28 April 2025
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Ahmed Khaled of Egypt challenges Langelihle Phili of South Africa in their 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations match at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

South Africa started with a 1-0 defeat in what was always going to be a tough Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations opener against hosts Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

Mohamed Abdallah's 62nd-minute goal settled the game.

Amajita will take hope from the performance, running he hosts close, in their remaining games against Tanzania (Wednesday), Sierra Leone (May 6) and Zambia (May 9) in the five-team Group A.

Full match, Egypt v South Africa, U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Group A. - Caf TV

Zambia drew Sunday's other Group A game 0-0 against Sierra Leone at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.

The top two teams in two four-team groups and South Africa's five-side group qualify for the quarterfinals, plus two best runners-up.

The four semifinalists reach this year's U-20 World Cup being held in Chile in September and October.

Egypt vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
