Arne Slot honours Juergen Klopp after Liverpool clinch EPL title

Moments after the final whistle sounded to confirm Liverpool as Premier League champions in a remarkable debut season for manager Arne Slot, the Dutchman paid tribute to the man who helped pave the way for his success at the Merseyside club.

Slot's post-match salute to the delirious Liverpool fans at Anfield involved leading them in a song about the club's beloved former manager Juergen Klopp.

After his emotional final game with Liverpool last season, Klopp, who won seven major trophies in his nine years on Merseyside, had encouraged the Anfield faithful to sing the same song — set to the tune of Austrian band Opus's “Life is Life” — about the incoming Slot.

Klopp's classy gesture stuck with the 46-year-old Slot.

“Because of what [Klopp] did, before I even arrived here,” Slot said, when asked why he paid tribute to the German who guided Liverpool to the 2020 Premier League title.