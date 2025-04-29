Chippa without in-form Nwabali for Stellies showdown
Blow for Chilli Boys as they seek to extend unbeaten run
Chippa United will be without suspended goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as they look to continue their unbeaten run in the Betway Premiership away to Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
The Gqeberha side have not lost a league match in four consecutive fixtures, having recorded 2-0 and 2-1 wins against Polokwane City and AmaZulu, respectively, while picking up goalless draws against Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs...
