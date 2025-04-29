Soccer

Highbury aiming to bounce back at home

Premium
29 April 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya says he will be working on getting the players’ spirits higher this week after disappointing back-to-back defeats away from home.

The Gqeberha side lost 2-1 to Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday before slipping to a 3-1 defeat to Baroka at the Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo on Saturday...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Egypt vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
2025 National Freedom Day celebrations

Most Read