Highbury aiming to bounce back at home
Highbury head coach Kabelo Sibiya says he will be working on getting the players’ spirits higher this week after disappointing back-to-back defeats away from home.
The Gqeberha side lost 2-1 to Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday before slipping to a 3-1 defeat to Baroka at the Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo on Saturday...
