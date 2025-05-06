September praises Chippa in push for top-eight spot
With three games remaining, team out to end bad spell
Chippa United head coach Thabo September has praised his players for being in the top eight as the season draws to an end.
He was speaking ahead of the Chilli Boys’ crucial league fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Wednesday (7pm)...
