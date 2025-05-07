Chippa hope to come back with positive results against Downs
To keep their top-eight-finish hopes alive, Chippa United will be on a mission to clinch a crucial point against Betway Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns when the sides meet on Wednesday.
Chippa are eighth on the log with 30 points from 25 matches, a position that they will want to hold on to until the season comes to an end...
