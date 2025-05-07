Soccer

Chippa hope to come back with positive results against Downs

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 07 May 2025

To keep their top-eight-finish hopes alive, Chippa United will be on a mission to clinch a crucial point against Betway Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns when the sides meet on Wednesday.

Chippa are eighth on the log with 30 points from 25 matches, a position that they will want to hold on to until the season comes to an end...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 06 May 2025
Celebrities hit the Met Gala carpet in Black dandy style | REUTERS

Most Read