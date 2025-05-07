“Chippa United Football Club is proud to announce that our upcoming home fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns, originally scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, will now take place at Buffalo City Stadium on Wednesday May 14 at 6.30pm,” the statement said.
The fixture was initially postponed due to Mamelodi Sundowns' participation in the CAF Champions League earlier this season and will now be played as Chippa's last game of the season.
Buffalo City Municipality will now host the reigning league champions, marking their first-ever visit to Buffalo City Stadium.
“Positioned in the heart of the municipality, this venue offers a more central and intimate setting for supporters across the province,” the statement said.
Club chair Siviwe Mpengesi said it was a significant occasion.
“Hosting a top-tier team like Mamelodi Sundowns in Buffalo City is a monumental occasion,” Mpengesi said.
“It brings a thrilling atmosphere and a chance for our fans to witness elite-level football right here in the province.
“We are also pleased to announce that 26 fully catered suites will be made available for the match, offering an exclusive opportunity for families and corporate groups to enjoy the game in premium comfort.
“We call on all our supporters to come out in full force, pack the stadium and show the pride and passion of the Eastern Cape.”
The Herald
Chippa's Sundowns game moved to East London due to political rally
Soccer reporter
Image: Randell Roskruge
Chippa United announced late on Wednesday afternoon that their league fixture against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns next week has been moved from Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha to Buffalo City Stadium in East London.
The club said in a statement that the fixture was moved because the NMB Stadium is not available for the fixture on the scheduled date of Wednesday May 14.
The statement did not elaborate as to why the 2010 World Cup venue was not available.
But a high-ranking Chippa official said the Patriotic Alliance would be staging a rally at the NMB Stadium next Saturday.
The official said the political party would need to start setting up from as early as the Wednesday, the day of the Chippa-Sudnowns game, thereby causing a clash.
Chippa then decided to move the game to their other home venue in East London.
“Chippa United Football Club is proud to announce that our upcoming home fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns, originally scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, will now take place at Buffalo City Stadium on Wednesday May 14 at 6.30pm,” the statement said.
The fixture was initially postponed due to Mamelodi Sundowns' participation in the CAF Champions League earlier this season and will now be played as Chippa's last game of the season.
Buffalo City Municipality will now host the reigning league champions, marking their first-ever visit to Buffalo City Stadium.
“Positioned in the heart of the municipality, this venue offers a more central and intimate setting for supporters across the province,” the statement said.
Club chair Siviwe Mpengesi said it was a significant occasion.
“Hosting a top-tier team like Mamelodi Sundowns in Buffalo City is a monumental occasion,” Mpengesi said.
“It brings a thrilling atmosphere and a chance for our fans to witness elite-level football right here in the province.
“We are also pleased to announce that 26 fully catered suites will be made available for the match, offering an exclusive opportunity for families and corporate groups to enjoy the game in premium comfort.
“We call on all our supporters to come out in full force, pack the stadium and show the pride and passion of the Eastern Cape.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Rugby