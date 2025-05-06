Frattesi extra-time winner in thriller takes Inter into Champions League final

Inter Milan substitute Davide Frattesi struck an extra-time winner to send his side into the Champions League final after a barnstorming 4-3 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday.

This was after Francesco Acerbi had rescued the Italian club from the brink of elimination at the San Siro with a stunning equaliser deep in added time.

Frattesi's goal secured Inter a rip-roaring 7-6 aggregate victory in a semifinal for the ages that finished up with the Italian side reaching the Munich final where they will face either Paris St Germain or Arsenal later this month.